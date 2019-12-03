Video: F-16 intercepts Cessna

Ever wonder what it would look like if you flew into restricted airspace and F-16s were launched to escort you out of it? A new video documenting a training exercise over Knoxville, Tennessee, gives you the viewpoint of both the general aviation pilot and the F-16 pilots.
