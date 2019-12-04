Hartzell Engine Technologies acquires T&W

Hartzell Engine Technologies (HET) has completed the acquisition of T&W Electrical Services and Aerospace Components.

Based in Lakeview, Michigan, T&W Electrical Services and Aerospace Components is a manufacturer of FAA approved Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) parts for general aviation piston aircraft engine starters and alternators. The company is also one of general aviation’s largest overhaulers of starters and alternators, according to Hartzell officials.

“For over 20 years the team at T&W has been providing general aviation aircraft owner/operators with not only new PMA parts, but exceptionally high-quality overhaul services for starters and alternators,” stated Keith Bagley, President, Hartzell Engine Technologies. “T&W also manufactures the popular FAA PMA’d PowerLite starter for 12- and 24-volt Continental engines, which we are excited to soon be adding to our Sky-Tec starter family.”

“We want each of their current customers to know that nothing is going to change,” he added. “Unparalleled quality and customer support are two of the most synergistic core elements of our two companies.”