Still don’t have ADS-B? What happens to you Jan. 1, 2020?

What happens to pilots flying without ADS-B after the Jan. 1, 2020, mandate takes effect?

You can find out during a free webinar Dec. 10, 2019, that will be live-streamed from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association headquarters at 6 p.m. Eastern time.

The program will air live on the FAA’s Facebook page and Twitter feed, as well as on YouTube. No signup is necessary, just show up to those pages at the designated time.

The free webinar features AOPA Technical Editor Mike Collins, AOPA Senior Director of Airspace and Air Traffic Rune Duke, FAA Deputy Director of Surveillance Services David Gray, and FAA Air Traffic Control Specialist Kerri Strnad of the Air Traffic Procedures office.

The “Equip 2020: What’s Next for ADS-B after Jan. 1, 2020” webinar will include a discussion of the ADS-B Out mandate for aircraft owners who are not yet equipped with ADS-B. A live round of answers to questions sent by text will be included.

“We will be talking about non-equipped aircraft, not how to get equipped,” said Duke. “This is a conversation about the waivers, exemptions, deviations, and authorizations that will be needed for flying into ADS-B-required airspace without ADS-B equipment.”

The webinar will open with an introduction to the ADS-B mandate, including an overview of the airspace, and where and when the rule to fly with an approved ADS-B Out unit will apply.

The panelists also will discuss privacy options for ADS-B users, including the program recently announced by the FAA that allows aircraft equipped with ADS-B Out using 1090-MHz Extended Squitter (Mode S transponder) technology to opt out of ADS-B flight tracking.

The panelists will also discuss how to get ATC authorizations to fly into rule airspace in non-equipped aircraft.