AOPA 2020 fly-in locations revealed

San Marcos, Texas, Casper Wyoming, and Rochester, New York, will be the locations of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association‘s (AOPA) 2020 fly-ins.

The two-day events will kick off May 29-30 at San Marcos Regional Airport (KHYI). The next fly-in will be June 19-20 at Casper/Natrona County International Airport (KCPR), with the season closing out Sept. 11-12 at Greater Rochester International Airport (KROC).

The fly-in at San Marcos will be a new experience with AOPA co-locating its event as the featured sponsor with Go Wheels Up! Texas for a weekend that will include regular AOPA Fly-In programming, along with an airshow, concert series, and a car show.

All three fly-ins will include a Friday night Flightline Cookout, short takeoff and landing (STOL) invitational contest, drone show, seminars, exhibits, and more.

AOPA’s two-day fly-ins will continue with in-depth workshops on Fridays before the main Saturday event. In the past, the all-day intensive workshops have included ground school for IFR proficiency, owner-performed maintenance, VFR long cross-country flight, mountain flying techniques and survival skills, and aviation adventures.

“This year’s AOPA Fly-Ins will take us to two new states in parts of the country we’ve not yet visited with exciting opportunities to explore their unique strengths,” said AOPA Senior Director of Outreach and Events Chris Eads. “And, we will also revisit the roots of our regional fly-in program by returning to our very first fly-in location from 2014. We are looking forward to a fun year with lots of new flying adventures, and we hope you can join us!”

“We will be bringing back some of the most requested workshops for 2020 offering engaging lessons to improve aviation knowledge and safety,” said Eads. “And, as always, we are working hard to create new and exciting opportunities for pilots of all levels to improve and expand their skills.”

Registration for all 2020 fly-ins will open in February.