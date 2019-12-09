New poll reveals high hopes — and high fears — of drones

Those who attended the world’s largest conference on drones in Amsterdam the first week of December 2019 heard that only a small majority of Americans view drones favorably, while a strong majority have serious safety concerns about them. However, Americans overwhelmingly expect drones to begin home deliveries in the next five to 10 years.

Those contradictory findings were shared by veteran U.S. political and crisis communications expert John Ashford, chairman of The Hawthorn Group, an Alexandria, Virginia based public affairs firm. They were based on a poll Hawthorn commissioned from TargetPoint, who completed 801 telephone interviews between Nov. 17-19, 2019, with a margin of error of +/- three points.

Additional data on shooting down drones and security threats from Chinese manufactured drones came from an online poll conducted by 1Q on Nov. 25.

The TargetPoint poll’s finding included: