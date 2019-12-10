e-Beaver makes first flight from Fraser River

Electric motor powered aircraft have flown before. So this wasn’t that kind of first flight. But that doesn’t make it any less significant.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, Harbour Air CEO Greg McDougall flew the company’s MagniX500-powered deHavilland Beaver from the Fraser River in Richmond, British Columbia.

Harbour Air’s e-Beaver drew a crowd of onlookers to the first flight.

The four-minute hop was a quick out and back flight.

Today, we made history. Launching the world’s first electric commercial aircraft retrofitted with a 750 horsepower all-electric magni500 propulsion system. Thank you to our amazing maintenance team and our partners at @MagniX for all your efforts! Together, we did it! 👏 #ePlane pic.twitter.com/Rhw35BRnqB — Harbour Air Seaplanes (@HarbourAirLtd) December 10, 2019

From Harbour Air’s press release noting the occasion: “This historic flight signifies the start of the third era in aviation — the electric age.”

“Today, we made history,” said McDougall. “I am incredibly proud of Harbour Air’s leadership role in re-defining safety and innovation in the aviation and seaplane industry. Canada has long held an iconic role in the history of aviation, and to be part of this incredible world-first milestone is something we can all be really proud of.”

Harbour Air’s e-Beaver first flight. (Photos Courtesy Harbour Air)

magniX and Harbour Air will now begin the certification and approval process for the propulsion system and the retrofitting of aircraft. Once the certification is complete, the rest of the fleet can be magnified with magniX’s all-electric propulsion technology.

Earlier this year, Harbour Air announced its partnership with magniX and the company’s intention to build the world’s first completely electric commercial seaplane fleet.