e-Beaver makes first flight from Fraser River

Electric motor powered aircraft have flown before. So this wasn’t that kind of first flight. But that doesn’t make it any less significant.
On Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, Harbour Air CEO Greg McDougall flew the company’s MagniX500-powered deHavilland Beaver from the Fraser River in Richmond, British Columbia.
The four-minute hop was a quick out and back flight.
From Harbour Air’s press release noting the occasion: “This historic flight signifies the start of the third era in aviation — the electric age.”
“Today, we made history,” said McDougall. “I am incredibly proud of Harbour Air’s leadership role in re-defining safety and innovation in the aviation and seaplane industry. Canada has long held an iconic role in the history of aviation, and to be part of this incredible world-first milestone is something we can all be really proud of.”
magniX and Harbour Air will now begin the certification and approval process for the propulsion system and the retrofitting of aircraft. Once the certification is complete, the rest of the fleet can be magnified with magniX’s all-electric propulsion technology.
Earlier this year, Harbour Air announced its partnership with magniX and the company’s intention to build the world’s first completely electric commercial seaplane fleet.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.