Late decision to abort takeoff ends in crash into fence

The pilot reported that, during takeoff following a touch-and-go landing at the airport in Everett, Washington, the engine gauge readings appeared normal.

The Cessna 172 lifted off the ground about 65 knots, and he applied nosedown pressure to stay in ground effect.

The airplane was not climbing nor was the airspeed increasing, so he lowered the nose further.

He then attempted to climb by pulling back on the yoke and alternately building airspeed by lowering the nose multiple times with negative results.

He then reduced power to abort the takeoff. The airplane landed on the remaining runway, overran the end of the runway, and hit a fence.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage and both wings.

The pilot reported there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

The passenger in the right seat provided a video showing the touch-and-go landing from the right seat looking forward through the windscreen. The instrument panel cannot be seen.

During the landing, the airplane touched down about 200′ beyond the approach end of the 3,004′ runway. The pilot applied takeoff power, the airplane lifted off the runway, and continued in level flight in ground effect. The pitch attitude did not appear excessive, the stall warning horn was not audible, and there were no abnormal sounds from the engine. The pilot then reduced power to abort the takeoff. The airplane touched down near the departure end of the runway, and the camera panned downward for the remainder of the video.

Probable cause: The pilot’s decision to abort the takeoff following a touch-and-go landing with too little runway remaining, which resulted in a runway overrun.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA078

This December 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.