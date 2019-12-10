Picture of the Day: A serendipitous alignment

Ken Thompson submitted the following photo and note: “My son took this photo of me above 06R in Bellville, Texas. I was in my 1946 Ercoupe 415-C, overflying the field before entering the pattern. It’s a beautiful, if serendipitous, alignment. And, just for the record, I was well below the cloud layer and had NOT just come down through the sucker hole.”

