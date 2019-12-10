Save the date for DeLand Showcase 2020

The DeLand Sport Aviation Showcase (DSAS) has revealed the dates for the 2020 event: Nov. 12-14.

Based at the DeLand Municipal Airport (KDED) in Florida, the 2020 event will be the fifth show for the showcase.

According to organizers, the 2019 event surpassed expectations, with 26 new vendors and exhibitors, and a 20% increase in attendance.

Jana Filip (Photo by Joan Luebbers)

“With four great years under our belts, and a growing roster of supportive visitors and exhibitors, we look forward to using most of 2020 to preparing an even better event,” said Jana Filip, DeLand’s Sport Aviation Administrator and the showcase boss. “Because we learn so much each time we do this. We’re looking at quite a few intriguing ideas for additions and improvement to DSAS’s winning formula, and will be engaging in months of study and consultation to bring the sport aviation community the very best event we know how to produce. I can’t wait!”