Piper opens applications for apprentice program

Piper Aircraft has opened the application period for the 2020 Apprenticeship Program.

The 2020 group, which will begin in late July, will be the second apprenticeship class at Piper Aircraft’s world headquarters in Vero Beach, Florida. The two-year program includes a combination of on-the-job training, as well as classroom instruction designed to qualify the participants as a Journeyman in Aircraft Assembly. Each apprentice is a paid employee of Piper Aircraft and receives a full benefits package.

The accredited apprenticeship program, conducted in cooperation with Indian River State College, began in August 2019. It was created in response to the increasing demand for high quality manufacturing candidates at Piper Aircraft. The first nine apprentices are completing their first semester of the program and are continuing to shadow skilled aircraft assembly workers and learn all aspects of fabrication and assembly of aircraft during the two-year initiative.

The first class of Piper apprentices. (Photo courtesy Piper Aircraft)

Piper Aircraft will host an informational session for prospective apprentices (parents/guardians and significant others welcome) on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at 6 p.m. at the Piper Aircraft factory. The session will include a brief presentation, and the opportunity to meet with current apprentices, as well as program coordinators. Additionally, guidance will be provided on the application process and timing. Email apprentice@piper.com to reserve a spot for the information session or call 772-299-2859.

The application can be found on the Piper website under the Careers tab.