Second flight in homebuilt plane ends in stall

According to the pilot in the experimental amateur-built airplane, he was conducting a flight test. During the takeoff roll at the airport in Franklin, Pennsylvania, he applied “too much aft stick,” and the airplane entered an unintentional steep climb at a low airspeed.

The Zenith CH750 rolled left about 30°, he corrected to the right, and the airplane’s nose dropped.

The pilot added he may have reduced the throttle and overcorrected to the right. The airplane stalled and hit the ground.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the right wing.

The pilot reported that this was his second flight in the airplane. He added there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s excessive application of aft stick during takeoff, which resulted in an aerodynamic stall. Contributing to this accident was the pilot’s inexperience in the airplane.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA083

This December 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.