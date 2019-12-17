Changes coming for FAA pilot testing

On Jan. 13, 2020, the FAA will launch changes to the way it tests all applicants for an FAA airman certificate for all certificated pilots, including drone pilots.

One of the most important changes is the requirement that all applicants obtain an FAA Tracking Number (FTN) by creating an Integrated Airman Certification and Rating Application (IACRA) profile prior to registering for a knowledge test.

The FTN allows the applicant and any certifying officer the ability to pull up airman information in a consistent format, leaving little room for errors associated with an applicant’s name, according to FAA officials.

Previously, name inconsistencies could lead to returned files and lengthy delays in the certification process, agency officials explained.

IACRA is the web-based certification/rating application that guides the user through the FAA’s airman application process.

The FAA will host four webinars to explain the new testing system, including the FTN requirement:

Webinar Format

Registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Webinar sessions are hosted in audio and visual format via GoToWebinar.

You must download the GoToWebinar software on your computer, smartphone/tablet app.

On the day of the webinar you can access the session via the join link in your confirmation email, or using your 9-digit Webinar ID.

You are encouraged to read the GoToWebinar How-To Guide ahead of the webinar.

Questions about the webinar or the test? Email AirmanKnowledgeTesting@FAA.gov.

For more information about the new testing system, please visit Airman Certificate Testing Service (ACTS).