The FAA Safety Team is sponsoring a free webinar, “Aviation Weather Hazards — Vital Information for Pilots,” on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.

“Weather is the most lethal of all major causes of aviation accidents,” FAA officials note.

General aviation aircraft tiedowns at Merrill Field (PAMR) in Anchorage, Alaska during winter months. (Photo by Rob Stapleton)

The webinar will discuss methods to assess potential weather hazards and how to avoid them, including:

The top resource for assessing potential turbulence or mountain waves

Tools that most pilots rely on — that are not reliable (and what to use instead)

How to determine if thunderstorms will be a factor

Recognizing turbulence or LLWS even when it’s not forecast.

Identifying mountain weather hazards in areas with few reporting points.

The webinar is slated for 7 a.m. Pacific time, 10 a.m. Eastern time.

Register by going to Fly-Rite.com/Free-Webinars

The webinar will be presented by Delia Colvin, a 15-year veteran of Air Traffic Control and Flight Service and the author of the Aviation Weather Made Easy series.