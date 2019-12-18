General Aviation News

MT-Propeller awarded STC for new prop on Piper PA-28R

by 1 Comment

MT-Propeller has received an EASA STC for a 3-blade natural composite propeller on the Piper PA-28R series, powered by Lycoming IO-360-B, IO-360-C or IO-360-C engines.

The FAA STC is in progress.

According to MT-Propeller President Gerd Muehlbauer, the installation features:

  • Shorter takeoff distance by approximately -5% (SL, ISA conditions)
  • Enhanced climb and cruise performance by approximately 5% to 10% (SL, ISA conditions)
  • Enhanced cruise performance up to 4 kts (MTOW, ISA conditions)
  • Up to 10 kg lighter than the original propeller
  • Cooler CHTs by up to 35°C (95°F)

MT-Propeller manufactures 30 certified propeller models from 2-blade to 7-blade hydraulically controlled variable pitch propellers for engines producing up to 5000 hp, and 2-blade to 4-blade electrically controlled variable pitch propeller for engines producing up to 350 hp, as well as two blade fixed pitch propellers.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

About General Aviation News Staff

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners