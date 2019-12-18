Pilot hits another plane while taxiing

The pilot reported that, while taxiing from the runway to his tie-down space at the airport in Willow, Alaska, he was taxiing “into the sun.”

He added that, before he could react, he hit the tail of another airplane, which was stopped on the taxiway.

The pilot of the stopped airplane reported to the FAA inspector that he was planning to depart and had stopped on the taxiway to put on his seat belt when his airplane was struck from behind.

The taxiing airplane sustained substantial damage to the right wing lift strut; the stopped airplane sustained substantial damage to the empennage.

Probable cause: The other pilot’s failure to see and avoid another airplane parked on the taxiway while taxiing in sun glare conditions.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA087B

This December 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.