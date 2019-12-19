Dog rescue flies in to KGMU

On Dec. 20, 2019, a Cessna full of rescued dogs in search of homes will land at Greenville Downtown Airport (KGMU) in South Carolina.

Charlie Cato, a Tennessee pilot, has volunteered to fly the animals to the airport, thanks to travel arrangements made by Rural Animal Rescue Effort (RARE).

RARE’s mission is to seek out foster homes and adopters in more populated, metropolitan areas to save more animals, more rapidly, than they can find in rural areas.

“In order to do this, an efficient transportation program is required. We average one to three transports per week. So far in 2019, we have transported 1,461 animals,” said Laura Prechel, Director of Transport, RARE.

Jasmine and Belle with Maury County (Tennessee) Shelter Director Jack Cooper.

“Up until last summer, they would all travel across our country’s roads. Then a pilot reached out to us and asked if he could help; now they are also taking to the skies,” said Prechel.

Seven flights, relocating 92 animals, have departed, and arrived at airports in Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

“This fall, RARE started a new partnership with the Greenville Humane Society (GHS), which happens to be located on an airport,” she added.

“GHS is a large, no-kill shelter that has the ability to quickly find homes for the animals in their care,” she continued. “Many of these animals would not have a second chance at life without destination partners, like GHS, that are able to open their doors to animals in need.”

The plane is expected to land between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. It will then taxi to the ramp by Runway Park.

“From there our volunteers will take them, a little over a block away, to our adoption center. We invite anyone looking for a new family member to come meet them this weekend,” said Kelly McComas, Medical Center Operations Manager, Greenville Humane Society.

“The Greenville Humane Society is proud to have RARE as one of its’ animal welfare partners. They are an innovative and unique organization filled with compassionate people who are going above and beyond for animals in need. Together, the Greenville Humane Society and RARE are giving second chances to animals who previously had no hope for a better life,” added Julia Brunelle, GHS Digital Marketing and Events Manager.

Located in middle Tennessee, RARE is a non-profit organization with a mission to rescue neglected animals and provide spay or neuter assistance in an effort to reduce the extreme overpopulation and euthanasia of companion animals.