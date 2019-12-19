Snow landing goes awry

The pilot of the tailwheel-equipped Piper PA-22 reported that, while landing on an unimproved snow-covered airstrip in Yentna, Alaska, the left main tire dug into snow, and the airplane veered left.

The airplane sank in the softer snow off the left side of the airstrip and nosed over.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the right wing.

The pilot reported there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s selection of unsuitable terrain for landing, which resulted in a loss of directional control and subsequent nose-over.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA090

This December 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.