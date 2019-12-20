First flight after overhaul ends in crash

The pilot was going to perform a local flight for the first time after an overhauled engine was installed on the Piper PA-28-201T.

During engine ground operations, no leaks were noted, and the engine operated normally.

After takeoff, he flew around the traffic pattern at the airport in Versailles, Missouri, and accomplished a touch-and-go landing. During the climbout, at 400′ to 500′ above ground level, the engine lost total power. The pilot conducted a forced landing to a field.

During the landing roll, the left wing hit a metal fence post, which resulted in substantial damage to the airplane.

A post-accident examination revealed that the inlet tee fitting on the throttle body/fuel metering unit was missing a cap fitting, which was subsequently found between the Nos. 3 and 5 cylinders.

After the cap fitting was reinstalled, the engine was restarted and ran normally.

The mechanic who installed the overhauled engine stated that the cap fitting was in its proper place during the installation of the engine and that he had not disturbed the cap fitting during the maintenance that was performed before the maintenance check flight.

The repair station’s quality control manager reported that an inspector checked all of the engine fittings to verify that they were secure. During the engine test run, the tee fitting was not disturbed because it was not used to attach the gauge for the fuel system checks, and the engine met all performance objectives of the test run.

The engine experienced a total loss of power due to fuel starvation when the cap fitting came off the inlet tee fitting on the throttle body/fuel metering unit. However, the available evidence was not sufficient to determine how the cap fitting became loose and displaced from its installed location.

Probable cause: The total loss of engine power due to fuel starvation when the cap fitting came off the inlet tee fitting on the throttle body/fuel metering unit.

NTSB Identification: CEN18LA065

This December 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.