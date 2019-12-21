Sporty’s updates leather flight jacket

Sporty’s has updated its leather Airline Captain’s Jacket, bringing the classic aviator’s jacket into the 21st century.

Developed in cooperation with major airline captains, it is identical to uniform jackets worn by flight crews around the world, according to Sporty’s officials.

Made from lambskin, the Airline Pilot Jacket has a zip-out Thinsulate liner.

Epaulet holders on each shoulder display your stripes and oversized brass zippers are easy to use, even with gloves, Sporty’s officials note.

Other features include an elasticized leather waistband, snap-close cuffs, and double-entry pockets, including a larger leather-lined inside pocket for documents.

“Leather jackets have been popular with professional pilots for decades, and for good reason. They are rugged, comfortable, and never go out of style,” says Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman. “We worked hard to find the perfect leather for this new jacket – it simply feels great.”

Available in a range of sizes, the Airline Captain’s Leather Flight Jacket is priced at $350.