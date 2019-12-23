Santa: A certified pilot for 92 years

As he begins preparations for his annual around-the-world flight, Santa Claus is also celebrating his 92nd year as a pilot.

He earned his certificate in late 1927.

That is proven by a photo from the Library of Congress showing Santa receiving his certificate from Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Aeronautics William P. MacCracken, while Clarence M. Young (right), Director of Aeronautics, Department of Commerce, looks on.

Airway maps and the assurance that the lights would be burning on the airways Christmas Eve were also given to Santa at the same time.