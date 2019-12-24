Rejected takeoff ends in crash

As the pilot was attempting to take off at the airport in Riverton, Wyoming, he noted that the Piper PA-28R-200’s landing light was not working.

Although the runway lights provided him with good visibility, his depth perception was limited.

As the airplane approached the intersection with the crossing runway during the takeoff roll, he thought the airplane was approaching the end of the runway. He rotated the airplane to lift off, but it had not gained enough airspeed to become airborne, so he decided to reject the takeoff.

As he reduced engine power, he lost directional control, and the airplane left the left side of the runway.

The pilot stated there were no issues with the airplane during the takeoff other than the inoperative landing light.

He noted that a better review of the airport diagram and a working landing light might have improved his situational awareness during the takeoff.

Probable cause: The pilot’s loss of directional control during the rejected takeoff. Contributing to the accident were the pilot’s lack of familiarity with the airport runway configuration, which led to his premature attempt to take off, and the airplane’s inoperative landing light.

NTSB Identification: CEN18LA052

This December 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.