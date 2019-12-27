Airplane stalls on landing after ‘bottom fell out’

The pilot reported that, during his approach to landing at the airport in Upper Lake, California, he applied full flaps, but “unfortunately, (he) added power too late and too slowly.”

Subsequently, “the bottom fell out,” and the Eurofox aerodynamically stalled.

The airplane landed hard, the left and right wings hit the ground, and the airplane skidded to a stop.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage and right wing.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain adequate airspeed and his exceedance of the airplane’s critical angle of attack during the approach to land, which resulted in an aerodynamic stall.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA096

This December 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.