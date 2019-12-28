Survey of female pilot training launches

The Flight School Association of North America (FSANA) has launched a survey to learn more about female participation in flight training.

“The female demographic is highly under-represented in the pilot and aerospace industry,” officials note, adding, “female engagement in aviation starts with interest, recruitment, and promotion.”

FSANA officials note there are limited statistics that track directly related to percentages of women seeking flight training.

“FAA and industry data certainly exists and can be referenced that indicates percentages of women who are certificated at the student pilot certificate level or higher, but the measure of how many women are entering flight training has been more difficult to gauge,” officials note in the introduction to the survey.

“FSANA is interested in capturing data points which will help the industry to better understand the female demographic students with respect to flight training,” officials add.

FSANA officials are asking those in the aviation community to complete the short survey with as “detailed answers as you are able to help us gauge general trends and perceptions.”

You can take the survey here.