Picture of the Day: Having a blast

Sean Mulligan submitted the following photo and note: “After getting my Basic Rusty Pilot skills back up to snuff, it’s time to fly a tailwheel again after 20 years of not doing so. Having a blast flying a buddy’s beautiful Champ.”

