Picture of the Day: The best Christmas present ever

Ryan Weir submitted the following photo and note: “My 18-year-old Abbie Weir is now a third generation pilot who soloed on Christmas Eve. I was her instructor and I couldn’t be prouder. Looking on was her grandfather Dale Weir, who is also a pilot, along with several friends and family.”

“I have been waiting all my life for this day. I hope she can join me someday in the flight deck of a Southwest 737. Words can’t describe this special Christmas present for us all. Congratulations Abbie.”

Abbie Weir with her cut shirttail after her successful solo flight.

Dale, Abbie and Ryan Weir at KPLU for Abbie’s Christmas Eve solo.

