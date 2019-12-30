General Aviation News

Piper bent after pilot inadvertently lands in safety area

Following an instrument approach in light snow, the pilot inadvertently landed in the safety area to the left of the snow-covered runway at the airport in Spearfish, S.D.

During landing, both wings hit runway signs. The Piper PA-32 sustained substantial damage to both wings.

The pilot taxied the airplane to parking.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s inadvertent landing in snow adjacent to the snow-covered runway resulting in a collision with runway signs.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA094

This December 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

