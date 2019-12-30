Video: How to fly without ADS-B Jan. 1

Still haven’t equipped with ADS-B? When the mandate takes effect Jan. 1, 2020, how will you fly in the airspace that requires it?

The FAA recently released a video demonstrating its ADS-B Deviation Authorization Preflight Tool (ADAPT). The requests must be made online no less than one hour before your planned flight.

The video, which is less than five minutes long, shows you exactly where to find the form and even walks through how to fill out the form.