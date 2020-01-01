Picture of the Day: Morning commute

Chad Christopher submitted the following photo and note: “Andrew Barker of TruTrak uses his RV-4 to commute to work in the morning. Traffic is minimal and you come into the office with a smile on your face!”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.