A capital day for an airshow

Sacramento may be the seat of power in California, but for one weekend it is also the seat of aerial power when the California Capital Airshow takes place.

The 14th year of this popular event drew a record weekend turnout of more than 120,000 airshow fans to Mather Airport (KMHR) in October 2019.

A pair of Grumman ‘Cats pass in close formation. The F6F-5 Hellcat (foreground) & F8F-2 Bearcat are both part of the Commemorative Air Force collection based at Camarillo.

The theme of the show was the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, marked by a variety of static exhibits, some staffed with re-enactors. One exhibit that nailed the theme was the display of two Higgins boats, the boxy landing craft made famous in wartime and in countless war movies.

One doesn’t see many boats at an airshow, but these Higgins Boats were on hand to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day. More than 23,000 of these mostly-plywood craft were built during the war.

The festivities started off with the delivery of the Stars and Stripes via the Patriot Parachute Team, a skydive demonstration team operated by former Navy SEALs.

First flown in 1955, newer versions of the classic U-2 (like this U-2S) operate from nearby Beale AFB. The T-38’s are used for U-2 pilot proficiency duties.

The skydivers were followed by fly-bys of a Lockheed U-2 Dragon Lady spy plane escorted by two black Northrop T-38 Talons. These aircraft hail from nearby Beale AFB, which is the home of the 99th Reconnaissance Squadron and its monochromatic aircraft.

Sean Tucker performs an inverted ribbon cut in his Oracle Challenger III. His plane became part of the Smithsonian collection at the end of the 2019 airshow season.

Airshow legend Sean Tucker, who had been accenting the Patriot Team’s earthward descent with his smoke, proceeded with his solo aerobatic routine. The 2019 season marked the final chapter for Sean’s distinctive crimson biplane, as the Oracle Challenger III will be delivered to the Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum in early 2020 to become part of the new “We All Fly” general aviation gallery under construction.

Fly-bys of modern military aircraft began with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Alenia HC-27 Spartan. These Italian transport aircraft were ordered for the U.S. Air Force, but were retired after four years due to budget cuts. The Coast Guard picked up 14 and use them for medium range search and rescue missions.

A Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules from the Channel Islands ANG performs a water drop demonstration. The aircraft wears temporary firefighting markings when equipped with the Modular Airborne FireFighting System (MAFFS), allowing these military aircraft to help combat wildfires.

Next up was an Air National Guard Lockheed C-130J Super Hercules outfitted with an onboard system holding 2,700 gallons of fire retardant for fighting wildfires. There has been a trend in airshows to have water drop demos and the C-130 was happy to oblige, performing a water drop along the runway.

A demonstration of combat rescue capabilities was conducted by the folks of the 130th Rescue Squadron with the HC-130J Super Hercules, a 129th rescue Squadron HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter, and an F-15C Eagle flying top cover. Pararescue jumpers exited the HC-130, got to the downed pilot, and secured the area before the Pave Hawk landed to extract everyone. They even managed to squeeze in a simulated aerial refueling of the HH-60 by the Super Hercules.

A Lockheed Martin HC-130J Super Hercules (130th Rescue Squadron) simulates refueling of a Sikorsky HH-60G Pave Hawk (129th Rescue Squadron) with a probe and drogue system.

The Fresno-based Eagle driver came back for some high powered passes before making way for the next group of aircraft approaching the field. This would be the Travis AFB based “Parade of Heavies,” a trail formation fly-by of a McDonnell Douglas KC-10 Extender aerial refueling tanker, Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, and Lockheed Martin C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft.

The F-16 Viper Demo Team put on a stirring demonstration of the F-16’s power and agility before joining up with the Planes of Fame’s Lockheed P-38 Lightning for the Heritage Flight.

An all-Lockheed Heritage Flight approaches show center as a Lockheed Martin F-16CM Fighting Falcon forms up with the Planes of Fame P-38J Lightning. Six decades of aeronautical progress on display.

Tucker returned to the air with his partner Jessy Panzer as Team Oracle, flying gracefully through their debut season. Team Oracle performs a formation aerobatics routine with dissimilar aircraft with Sean in his Oracle Challenger III and Jessy flying a Extra 300. With the Oracle Challenger headed for the Smithsonian, it will be interesting to see what Sean will be piloting next season.

The Team Oracle duo comes over the top of a formation loop. Performing formation aerobatics in dissimilar aircraft adds an extra level of complexity.

Warbirds were the last piston-engined aircraft in the lineup. A pair of P-51 Mustangs and a P-47 Thunderbolt joined “Doc,” only the second airworthy Boeing B-29 Superfortress in the world. Delivered too late for the war, this B-29 ended up as a naval target in the Mojave Desert for 42 years. Doc’s airworthiness was the result of a 16-year restoration effort.

This Boeing B-29 Superfortress “Doc” is one of only two airworthy examples. This B-29 was built in 1944 by Boeing in Wichita and delivered to the U.S. Army Air Force in March 1945, too late to see any combat.

The Navy got the last word as the Commemorative Air Force put aloft its Grumman F6F Hellcat and Grumman F8F Bearcat for several naval aviation fly-bys, which then transitioned into a drag race between the Bearcat and AfterShock. AfterShock is a 1940 Ford fire truck powered by two jet engines that set a fire truck speed record of 407 mph.

The Blue Angels in their Diamond 360 formation, with less than 18″ of clearance from wingtip to canopy. Late season performances reflect the confidence of the team, note the wingtip clearance between #2 and #3.

The venerable Blue Angels closed out the show with a flawless performance under near perfect conditions. With the retirement of the Hornet in U.S. Navy service in 2019, the Blues are the only Hornet drivers on active duty. They are set to transition to F/A-18E Super Hornets for the 2021 season.

The Blue Angels finish their Diamond Dirty Loop, with all 4 F/A-18C Hornets in the carrier landing configuration. The Blue Angels are slated to convert to F/A-18E Super Hornets for the 2021 season.

A wide range of aircraft were on static display, ranging from classic Piper Cubs to a pair of Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II with the new fighter smell. A Predator UAV shared ramp space with homebuilts.

A pair of Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning IIs on static display at the 2019 California Capital Airshow. Over 435 of these advanced multirole fighters have been produced to date.

A trio of classic yellow Piper Cubs on display, on closer inspection only two are originals. The one on the right is an American Legend AL3C, built along the lines of the original Cub but with modern materials, engines and instruments.

A pristine 1953 Cessna 195A Businessliner, The 195 was the first Cessna airplane to be completely constructed of aluminum. When production ended in 1954 the MSRP was $24,700.

Stinson L-5G models were modified to carry either a litter patient or light cargo, or a rear seat passenger sitting in the normal position. 115 were built by end of WWII and the contract for 785 others was cancelled.

102 of these Eurocopter MH-65D Dolphins are in service with the U.S. Coast Guard as their short range recovery (SRR) air-sea rescue helicopter.

The California Highway Patrol was well represented with both fixed and rotary wing aircraft, the GippsAero GA-8 Airvan was added to its fleet in 2015 and performs patrol and surveillance duties.

The Sacramento Police Department brought its new Bell 505 Jet Ranger X to the show, the very first law enforcement-configured helicopter of this model.

REACH Air Medical operates two Beechcraft King Air B200 in its fleet to provide fast long distance transport for critical-care patients.

This Fairchild PT-26 Cornell II began its flying career with the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1943. These aircraft were basically the PT-19 with an enclosed cockpit for the cold Canadian weather.

The Beechcraft Model 18 had a military designation of UC-45 and was used for navigation training. This one wears USMC livery but was never in military service.

A colorful McDonnell Douglas F-15C Eagle of the California ANG 144th Fighter Wing. This aircraft celebrates the the 75th anniversary of the 194th Fighter Squadron based in Fresno.

The 434th Flying Training Squadron celebrates its 75th anniversary with this Beechcraft T-6A Texan II, also honoring Brig. Gen. Robin Olds, who named all of his fighters “Scat”. Introduced in 2001, the Texan II is used for flight training by the U.S. and militaries around the world.

Having operated the cavernous C-5 since 1969, the C-5M Super Galaxy is an upgraded version with new engines and modernized avionics designed to extend its service life beyond 2040. 52 are currently in USAF service.

Folks getting a close look at this Vans RV-6A, the tricycle gear version of the best selling RV-6 kitplane. First flown in 1985, more than 2,600 RV-6s have been built.

This immaculate McDonnell Douglas TA-4J Skyhawk is the result of a five year build that mated a TA-4 front fuselage to an A-4L rear fuselage, using scrapped ex-Malaysian Air Force aircraft.

Airshow fans take the opportunity to go aboard a McDonnell Douglas KC-10A Extender aerial refueling aircraft. The KC-10 is unique in being able to transport cargo along with aerial refueling duties, the fuel capacity (356,000 lbs) is double that of the venerable KC-135 Stratotanker.

Originally fitted with a radial engine, this Grumman G-164C Ag Cat was later modified with a turboprop. More than 2,700 Ag Cats were produced, making this one of the most successful agricultural aircraft ever.

FedEx operates 238 of these Cessna 208B Super Cargomasters for shipping in smaller markets.

Luxe Aviation, a local aircraft sales company, exhibited this Beech 58 Baron. In production since 1961, more than 6,800 have been delivered.

A B-25 Mitchell bomber from the Erickson Aircraft Collection was on display as part of the National WASP SOAR Tour, more notable because of the all-women flight crew. Sponsored by Texas Woman’s University and the National WASP WWII Museum, the crew was on hand to introduce youth to opportunities rooted in the fundamentals of STEM.

An all-female crew flew the Erickson Aircraft Collection North American B-25J Mitchell down from Oregon for the show as part of the National WASP Soar Tour.

Younger visitors were also spending time in the LaunchPad STEM exhibit area filled with hands-on activities.

The California Capital Airshow is a nonprofit event that funds regional scholarship and STEM programs, long with donations to other nonprofit organizations.

The 2020 show is slated for Oct. 3-4.