A capital day for an airshow

Sacramento may be the seat of power in California, but for one weekend it is also the seat of aerial power when the California Capital Airshow takes place.
The 14th year of this popular event drew a record weekend turnout of more than 120,000 airshow fans to Mather Airport (KMHR) in October 2019.
The theme of the show was the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, marked by a variety of static exhibits, some staffed with re-enactors. One exhibit that nailed the theme was the display of two Higgins boats, the boxy landing craft made famous in wartime and in countless war movies.
The festivities started off with the delivery of the Stars and Stripes via the Patriot Parachute Team, a skydive demonstration team operated by former Navy SEALs.
The skydivers were followed by fly-bys of a Lockheed U-2 Dragon Lady spy plane escorted by two black Northrop T-38 Talons. These aircraft hail from nearby Beale AFB, which is the home of the 99th Reconnaissance Squadron and its monochromatic aircraft.
Airshow legend Sean Tucker, who had been accenting the Patriot Team’s earthward descent with his smoke, proceeded with his solo aerobatic routine. The 2019 season marked the final chapter for Sean’s distinctive crimson biplane, as the Oracle Challenger III will be delivered to the Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum in early 2020 to become part of the new “We All Fly” general aviation gallery under construction.
Fly-bys of modern military aircraft began with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Alenia HC-27 Spartan. These Italian transport aircraft were ordered for the U.S. Air Force, but were retired after four years due to budget cuts. The Coast Guard picked up 14 and use them for medium range search and rescue missions.
Next up was an Air National Guard Lockheed C-130J Super Hercules outfitted with an onboard system holding 2,700 gallons of fire retardant for fighting wildfires. There has been a trend in airshows to have water drop demos and the C-130 was happy to oblige, performing a water drop along the runway.
A demonstration of combat rescue capabilities was conducted by the folks of the 130th Rescue Squadron with the HC-130J Super Hercules, a 129th rescue Squadron HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter, and an F-15C Eagle flying top cover. Pararescue jumpers exited the HC-130, got to the downed pilot, and secured the area before the Pave Hawk landed to extract everyone. They even managed to squeeze in a simulated aerial refueling of the HH-60 by the Super Hercules.
The Fresno-based Eagle driver came back for some high powered passes before making way for the next group of aircraft approaching the field. This would be the Travis AFB based “Parade of Heavies,” a trail formation fly-by of a McDonnell Douglas KC-10 Extender aerial refueling tanker, Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, and Lockheed Martin C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft.
The F-16 Viper Demo Team put on a stirring demonstration of the F-16’s power and agility before joining up with the Planes of Fame’s Lockheed P-38 Lightning for the Heritage Flight.
Tucker returned to the air with his partner Jessy Panzer as Team Oracle, flying gracefully through their debut season. Team Oracle performs a formation aerobatics routine with dissimilar aircraft with Sean in his Oracle Challenger III and Jessy flying a Extra 300. With the Oracle Challenger headed for the Smithsonian, it will be interesting to see what Sean will be piloting next season.
Warbirds were the last piston-engined aircraft in the lineup. A pair of P-51 Mustangs and a P-47 Thunderbolt joined “Doc,” only the second airworthy Boeing B-29 Superfortress in the world. Delivered too late for the war, this B-29 ended up as a naval target in the Mojave Desert for 42 years. Doc’s airworthiness was the result of a 16-year restoration effort.
The Navy got the last word as the Commemorative Air Force put aloft its Grumman F6F Hellcat and Grumman F8F Bearcat for several naval aviation fly-bys, which then transitioned into a drag race between the Bearcat and AfterShock. AfterShock is a 1940 Ford fire truck powered by two jet engines that set a fire truck speed record of 407 mph.
The venerable Blue Angels closed out the show with a flawless performance under near perfect conditions. With the retirement of the Hornet in U.S. Navy service in 2019, the Blues are the only Hornet drivers on active duty. They are set to transition to F/A-18E Super Hornets for the 2021 season.
A wide range of aircraft were on static display, ranging from classic Piper Cubs to a pair of Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II with the new fighter smell. A Predator UAV shared ramp space with homebuilts.
A B-25 Mitchell bomber from the Erickson Aircraft Collection was on display as part of the National WASP SOAR Tour, more notable because of the all-women flight crew. Sponsored by Texas Woman’s University and the National WASP WWII Museum, the crew was on hand to introduce youth to opportunities rooted in the fundamentals of STEM.
Younger visitors were also spending time in the LaunchPad STEM exhibit area filled with hands-on activities.
The California Capital Airshow is a nonprofit event that funds regional scholarship and STEM programs, long with donations to other nonprofit organizations.
The 2020 show is slated for Oct. 3-4.
