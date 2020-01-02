F-35A Lightning II Demo Team, Thunderbirds to dominate the skies at SUN ‘n FUN

The 2020 SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo will be the first East Coast stop for the U. S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demo Team.

Also performing at the 2020 airshow, which is slated March 31 to April 5, will be the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds.

“Having both demonstration teams as part of our 2020 SUN ‘n FUN airshow lineup is a privilege,” said Greg Gibson, CMO and Air Show Director for SUN ‘n FUN Fly-in. “Aviation enthusiasts know how special it is to have these teams at our event so come Experience Flight in 2020 and be prepared to be wow’d.”

The F-35A Lightning II Demo Team’s performance by the Air Combat Command and the 388th Fighter Wing will showcase the U.S. Air Force’s newest fifth-generation fighter that provides next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness, and reduced vulnerability through its aerodynamic performance and advanced integrated avionics.

The F-35A Lightning II.

The team’s performance pushes the aircraft to its limits as they pull off the kind of aerial acrobatics that can give even the most casual observer a thrill, SUN ‘n FUN officials note.

“The mission of these demonstration teams complements the overall objective of the SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo, which is the largest fundraising event for the Aerospace Center of Excellence (ACE),” said John “Lites” Leenhouts, CEO/President. “The opportunity to connect with America at an event like ours and, as a result, inspire the next generation of aerospace professionals in whatever path they choose, is invaluable for our engagement with youth, as well as the Air Force’s goal of recruitment.”

Tickets for this year’s show are available at FlySnF.org.