TALCO Aviation acquires Bob Fields Aerocessories

TALCO Aviation Corporation has acquired Bob Fields Aerocessories and the Ultimate Inflatable Door Seals product line, a general aviation inflatable door seal company focused on supporting thousands of aircraft since 1979. The acquisition includes STCs for a wide range of airframes, including Beechcraft, Piper, Mooney, and others, according to company officials.

TALCO’s approved PMA organization will restart production, restore product support, and replenish spare parts availability, officials add.

The acquisition supports TALCO Aviation’s growth strategy of expanding its general aviation products and services line.

“Our acquisition of Bob Fields Aerocessores Ultimate Inflatable Door Seals is a well-known product in the general aviation industry, which we are very proud to add to our portfolio of companies. I have personally been flying with the Ultimate Inflatable Door Seal on my aircraft for over 15 trouble-free years. The noise reduction inside the cabin is incredible, even when using high-end noise cancelling headsets. I also noticed it eliminated cold air drafts and helped maintain a warmer cabin when flying in the winter time,” said Tom Langeland, president of TALCO Aviation.

TALCO Aviation, established in 2008, is a supplier of general aviation aircraft PMA products and services, including the RAJAY Turbo product line.