RV-7 pilot stalls on landing

The pilot reported that, during the landing flare at Death Valley National Park in California, about 2 to 3 feet above the ground, he reduced power, and the RV-7 aerodynamically stalled.

The airplane landed hard and then bounced, the nose landing gear collapsed, and the airplane came to rest inverted.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the canopy and empennage.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain adequate airspeed and his exceedance of the airplane’s critical angle of attack during the landing flare, which resulted in an aerodynamic stall.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA103

This January 2018 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.