New initiative launches to offer long term aircraft rentals to student pilots

A new initiative, TimeBuildUSA, has launched at Palatka Municipal Airport (28J) in Florida.

The idea is to give student pilots access to longer term rentals than by the hour. Student pilots can rent the company’s Cessna 150s for days, or even weeks, at a time.

According to Cary Green, program manager at TimeBuildUSA, the global pilot shortage and increased demand for training means there is a limited supply of planes to rent.

“By giving our clients exclusive use of an aircraft, pilots get a chance to build meaningful time,” he says. “Getting out of your own back yard and managing real-world challenges provides a richer, more robust experience than traditional one day, out-and-back cross countries. Plus, it’s a lot more fun and rewarding.”

He explains that TimeBuildUSA’s model dispenses with traditional daily minimums and instead requires a weekly minimum of 20 hours.

“This allows our clients the ability to design their own itinerary and schedule,” he explains.

Rental rate is $75 per hour dry.

The company received its first airplane in November 2019, to prepare for the December launch.

The company’s first Cessna 150.

“We plan to add two additional aircraft in the first quarter of 2020,” he says. “Aircraft will be added thereafter as demand for the service grows.”

Because those seeking to build hours are generally lower time pilots, helping them develop sound judgment and risk assessment skills is a top priority for the new company, according to Green.

“As many of our customers will be low-time pilots, one of the primary focuses of our service is on flight safety, and specifically risk management,” he explains. “To that extent we have developed a carefully thought out operations manual that governs our flight operations.”

“Before arriving at the airport, customers will be asked to complete a brief written questionnaire on the Cessna 150 and our rules and procedures,” he continues. “A standard flight check is all that is required to demonstrate satisfactory performance.”

Student pilots aren’t the only market for the new service.

“TimeBuildUSA’s aircraft rental service is also well suited to recreational pilots seeking longer term rentals for personal enjoyment,” he says. “Domestic or international pilots wanting to create an unforgettable flying vacation now have the means to do so.”

While TimeBuildUSA is now only based in northeast Florida, company officials hope to expand to additional locations in “weather favorable” states, including Texas and Arizona.

Want to know more? The FAQ tab on the company’s website addresses many common questions about the service, according to Green.