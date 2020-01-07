Excessive braking ends in nose-over

The pilot of the tundra tire- and tailwheel-equipped CubCrafters CC18-180 reported that, during the initial touchdown on the asphalt runway at the airport in Winnimucca, Nevada, the airplane bounced.

She added engine power and continued to flare, but as the right main wheel touched down on the runway, the airplane veered to the right.

She attempted to correct by adding full left rudder and slight brake pressure, but the airplane continued to the right. She then applied more brake pressure, and the airplane nosed over.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the rudder and left-wing lift strut.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control and her use of excessive braking during landing, which resulted in a nose-over.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA101

This January 2018 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.