Garmin unveils fourth generation GPS/NAV/COMM

Garmin has introduced the GTN 650Xi and GTN 750Xi, the next generation of in-flight navigation technology.

Designed as a direct slide-in upgrade to the previous generation GTN 650/750, the all-in-one GPS/NAV/COMM can integrate with new or existing remote-mount equipment, such as a transponder or audio panel, according to company officials.

The GTN 650Xi and GTN 750Xi have received FAA approval and are available immediately for fixed-wing single-engine and multi-engine piston, turbine and experimental aircraft, with helicopter and business aircraft approvals soon to follow, company officials added.

The new GTN650XI in a Bonanza.

Modern processing power and state-of-the-art hardware within the GTN 650Xi/750Xi supports faster map rendering and smoother panning throughout the touchscreen navigator, company officials say.

Preserving the same form factor as the previous generation GTN 650/750, the 6″ tall GTN 750Xi and the 2.65″ tall GTN 650Xi offer a touchscreen design with a dedicated direct-to button.

The GTN 650Xi/750Xi offer advanced navigation functions, including ILS and LPV instrument approach procedures, as well as visual approach guidance.

Based on a published glide path angle or a 3° glideslope from the threshold of the runway, visual approaches also take into account terrain and obstacle clearance to assist pilots in flying a stabilized approach to the runway in visual flight conditions. Approach types that incorporate radius-to-fix (RF) leg types are also supported by the GTN Xi series.

Additional capabilities include the option to add a published or custom holding procedure, vertical navigation (VNAV), graphical flight plan editing on the moving map and more.

Geo-referenced instrument approach procedures can be overlaid on the map page, offering situational awareness when transitioning from the enroute to approach phase of flight.

Terrain alerting is included within the GTN Xi series and further enhances situational awareness by using its internal terrain and obstacle database to provide audible and visual terrain proximity alerts, including, “terrain ahead, pull up” and “obstacle ahead, pull up.” Helicopter Terrain Awareness and Warning System (HTAWS), TAWS-A and TAWS-B are available as options.

Wireless connectivity is available with the optional Flight Stream 510, allowing pilots to connect their mobile devices running the Garmin Pilot and FltPlan Go applications to the GTN 650Xi/750Xi. When connected to the navigator, pilots can save time in the cockpit by wirelessly transferring aviation databases and flight plans from their mobile device to the navigator. Flight Stream 510 also supports the sharing of traffic, weather, GPS position information and more. The GTN Xi series is also compatible with the-effective Garmin navigation database.

The GTN 650Xi and GTN 750Xi have received FAA Supplemental Type Certification (STC) and are available immediately through Garmin Authorized Dealers for a suggested retail price of $12,495 and $17,995 respectively.

A free GTN Xi trainer app is also available for download on Apple mobile devices, which allows customers to experience the feature set of these navigators.

A new GTN Essentials 2.0 eLearning Course provides instruction on best practices for operational use of the new GTN Xi series. It is priced at $124.95.