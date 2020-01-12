Picture of the Day: Flitfire takes flight

Mike Taylor submitted the following photo and note: “Alamo Liaison Squadron in San Antonio, Texas, restored this 1939 J-3 Cub to resemble the Flitfire aircraft produced by Piper Aircraft. The aircraft resides at the squadron’s museum and is one among a collection of World War II L-birds the organization maintains in flying condition. (Photo by Paul Bigelow)

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.