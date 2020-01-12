Picture of the Day: Flitfire takes flight

General Aviation News

Mike Taylor submitted the following photo and note: “Alamo Liaison Squadron in San Antonio, Texas, restored this 1939 J-3 Cub to resemble the Flitfire aircraft produced by Piper Aircraft. The aircraft resides at the squadron’s museum and is one among a collection of World War II L-birds the organization maintains in flying condition. (Photo by Paul Bigelow)

