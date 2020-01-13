KVRB wants to go back to being a general aviation airport

VERO BEACH, Florida — The Vero Beach Regional Airport Commission wants to kick out the one airline that operates at KVRB. It also has recommended to the city council to end all airline flights at the airport.

The city council will take up the recommendation at its Jan. 21, 2020, meeting, according to a report at TCPalm.com.

According to the report, the airport is at risk of losing $750,000 to $1 million a year in grants, based on projects in the city’s five-year plan after being reclassified from a general aviation airport to a commercial airport.