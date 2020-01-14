Go around goes awry

The private pilot reported that he intended to make two full-stop landings at the airport in Cloverdale, California, before returning to his home base.

He entered the traffic pattern and announced his position as he maneuvered to final approach.

He said the approach was stable, but appeared to be short. He added power and adjusted the pitch for the projected touchdown point beyond the displaced threshold.

When the airplane was over the displaced threshold, the stability of the approach was lost.

He suspected a swirl of wind or updraft was encountered as the wing raised more than he expected from previous landings at this airport.

He tried to regain the runway centerline and level the wings, however he was unsuccessful.

He then made a radio transmission that he was going around. He applied power and raised the flaps (he reported that his intention was to extend the flaps 20°, however post-accident, the flap position was fully retracted).

The Cessna 172 rolled to the left and hit the ground, coming to rest inverted off the side of the runway.

The forward fuselage, left wing, and vertical stabilizer were substantially damaged.

The pilot reported that there were no mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane or engine that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain airplane control during the approach and his delayed decision to go around.

NTSB Identification: WPR18CA072

This January 2018 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.