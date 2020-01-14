Pictures of the day: Airplanes, pilots, and dogs

Albert Dyer sent in these photos with a note: “Dogs have always played a role in flying. What pilot hasn’t taken their dog with them flying or looked forward to being with their dog again after a flight? Several times a year American Aero Services at New Smyrna Beach Municipal Airport

(KEVB) in Florida opens its hangar doors to the community by hosting a fundraiser for dogs, including an adoption opportunity. It’s a great fit for everyone. American Aero employees are there to talk about the airplanes they work on, which are under restoration or maintenance. The Humane Society is also there to adopt grateful dogs into loving homes. If you already own a dog, that’s ok too. Bring your dog and have lunch with other likeminded folks and share flying stories or dog stories. All in all, it’s a wonderful way to welcome in the new year.”

