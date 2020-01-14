Protect your plane and tools with your fingerprint

Just introduced is Tapplock one+, a padlock that unlocks with a fingerprint.

The padlock allows users to access their items in 0.8 seconds and has an adaptive algorithm that allows the lock to become faster and more accurate with each use, according to company officials.

Since it is common for people to share access to a padlock, the Tapplock one+ can store up to 500 fingerprints to allow multiple users to access the lock without having to pass along a combination or key.

Users also can use the Tapplock app to track who opened the lock and when, or to grant mobile access via a remote unlock feature.

The Tapplock one+ features a 7mm reinforced stainless-steel shackle, strengthened by double-layered lock design with anti-shim and anti-pry technologies.

The smart padlock has an IP67 water-proof rating that allows the lock to function even when completely submerged. It also is dust and rust-proof and is fully functional between -4° and 140° Fahrenheit.

The lock’s battery lasts up to a year off a single charge, which equates to around 3,500 unlocks per charge, and users can check the remaining power using the Tapplock app, company officials explain. The lock also blinks red when the power is below 10%, indicating it is time for a recharge.