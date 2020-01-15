New Garmin GI 275 replaces several legacy flight instruments

Garmin has introduced the GI 275, an electronic flight instrument that directly replaces legacy primary flight instruments in the cockpit.

The GI 275 is suitable as a direct replacement for a variety of instruments including an attitude indicator, attitude directional indicator (ADI), course deviation indicator (CDI), horizontal situation indicator (HSI), and engine indication system (EIS).

The GI 275, which can also be installed as a standby to a number of glass flight displays, is available with a 60-minute back-up battery, according to Garmin officials.

The GI 275 is intentionally designed to take advantage of the common 3.125″ flight instrument size, reducing installation time and preserving the existing aircraft panel, company officials said.

It’s also compatible with a variety of third-party autopilots and does not require a separate interface adapter, further reducing installation labor, officials add.

The GI 275 has received FAA approval and is available immediately for installation in more than 1,000 single-engine and multi-engine aircraft models.

Several variants of the GI 275 are available to meet the needs of more than 1,000 business and general aviation aircraft models. Options include the ability to display CDI, HSI, and engine information. The GI 275 is also capable of displaying multifunction display-like features, such as traffic, weather, terrain, SafeTaxi airport diagrams, optional Synthetic Vision Technology, and more, company officials said.

Prices: