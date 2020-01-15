General Aviation News

Webinar explains changes to airman knowledge testing

On Jan. 13, 2020, the FAA launched improvements to the way it tests all applicants for an FAA airman certificate. A 20-minute webinar posted to YouTube in late December outlines all the changes, including a requirement that all applicants obtain an FAA Tracking Number (FTN) by creating an Integrated Airman Certification and Rating Application (IACRA) profile prior to registering for a knowledge test.

