Webinar explains changes to airman knowledge testing

On Jan. 13, 2020, the FAA launched improvements to the way it tests all applicants for an FAA airman certificate. A 20-minute webinar posted to YouTube in late December outlines all the changes, including a requirement that all applicants obtain an FAA Tracking Number (FTN) by creating an Integrated Airman Certification and Rating Application (IACRA) profile prior to registering for a knowledge test.
About General Aviation News Staff
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.