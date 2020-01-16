How young is too young to expose kids to aviation?

I grew up on a residential airpark. When I dust off the cobwebs from near 50-year-old memories, I see a hangar with our Piper Comanche and Cessna 150 inside.

That background gave me a firm understanding of the benefits of aviation. I recall being amazed when I learned that not all of my elementary school friends had a hangar with airplanes in their yard. It was a rather rude awakening.

For that reason, I found a recently published paper on using aviation-themed activity for pre-school kids of interest.

Linda Castner from Up, Up, and Away in Hunterdon (UUAH), Rich Stowell from Rich Stowell Consulting, and Ronke Olabisi from Rutgers University published the paper titled, “Results from an Aviation-Themed Pilot Project Designed to Improve Executive Function Skills and Increase Transportation Career Awareness” in November 2019.

“The paper chronicles the 22-month pilot project, including results and lessons learned from two classes of preschoolers who engaged in an aviation-themed learning experience with physical and spatial challenges, aviation terminology, and related training aids,” stated a press release sent me by Stowell.

What came naturally to me, being raised on an airport, is not so natural to the average 3 to 5 year old. Go figure.

But anyone who has been around a typical preschooler knows they can be sponges that suck up anything they are exposed to. Good or bad. We might as well make it good. Airplane good.

The pilot project used a program created by Castner called “Learn to Fly with Katie Doo.”

Using a pedal-plane, a tricycle, and an airport with a control tower and windsock, UUAH created the curriculum and assessment tools to test the hypothesis “Can general aviation airports increase their long-term value to their communities through programs that feature careers in transportation? In this case, by partnering with preschools to deliver an aviation-themed program that is designed to improve executive function skills and career awareness in students.”

Spoiler alert and short answer: Yes.

“Students who pedaled the tricycle around the pattern were ranked from 44% to 59% higher on executive functions by their teachers than students who did not complete a physical challenge,” the researchers said in the paper. “The teachers ranked students who pedaled the plane 22% to 23% higher on executive functions than those who only pedaled the tricycle. Compared to students who did not complete a physical challenge, students who pedaled the plane scored from 78% to 94% higher on executive functions.”

Effect on Executive Function Skills

So far, so good, and while executive functions are vital, many different educational programs can no doubt be used in improve those skills.

Selfishly, we want to create a massive crop of future aviators, maintenance professionals, controllers, builders and more.

“And compared to students who did not complete a physical challenge pedaling around the pattern, students who pedaled the plane were 125% more aware of aviation careers. Katie Doo appears to have had a positive effect on improving career awareness.”

Effect on Awareness of Careers in Aviation & Space

Exposure to activities that use aviation dramatically increases the number of preschoolers who are aware of aviation.

Maybe that’s why so many kids say they want to be a firefighter or a police officer. The local fire department rolls up to a school with a big shiny fire truck, plops kids in the front seat, turns on the lights, gives them a firefighter sticker and a hat and the kid goes home wanting to be a firefighter.

Well, why not with airplanes?

Bravo to Linda, Rich, and Ronke for the program and the paper.

“Teachers saw students with low executive functions improve their performance as a result of the Katie Doo experience,” the researchers reported. “Parents also gave positive feedback to school administrators.”

That’s encouragement enough for the program to continue in the current school year.

So, how young is too young? The program showed 4- and 5-year-olds benefitted most. The 3-year-olds were a bit too young.

Seems that for a relatively modest investment, airports all over the country could work with area preschools to cultivate a crop of future pilots, controllers, maintainers, and airport managers. You know, hook ‘em while they’re young.

If you’d like to learn more, you can contact Linda Castner at 908-735-0870.