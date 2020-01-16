Pilots needed for survey of FAA testing

PSI Services, an FAA contractor that handles pilot testing, has launched a survey of pilots designed to “shape the future of the aviation community by helping to identify pilot requirements that are critical to the safe operation of an aircraft.”

The purpose of the survey is to identify the tasks performed by pilots, PSI Services officials explain.

“The results of this analysis will be used to update the specifications for certification examinations so that the examinations reflect current practices,” officials say in the introduction to the survey.

“Responses will be aggregated with those of other respondents to determine group trends,” officials note. “Your contribution is essential to the success of this analysis and the certification examinations. It is important that we receive responses from everyone so that we can obtain a complete and representative picture of the roles of pilots.”

Responses will be kept confidential.

The survey is two parts. You will first be asked to provide demographic information (e.g., area of expertise, years of experience, etc.). Then, you will rate a random sampling of approximately 80 tasks/activities, knowledge, and risk management statements that are important for the safe operation of an aircraft.

The survey will take approximately 25 minutes to complete. Deadline to complete the survey is Jan. 30, 2020.