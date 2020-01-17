Student bends Beech on landing

The student pilot reported that, during landing, a strong wind gust “pushed” the Beech B19 left laterally across the runway at the airport in Meadville, Pennsylvania.

The plane left the left side of the runway, struck a snow bank, and then came to rest nose down perpendicular to the runway.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the right wing.

The student pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

The automated weather observation system located on the airport reported that, about the time of the accident, the wind was variable at 3 knots. The student pilot landed on Runway 7.

Probable cause: The student pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during landing.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA116

This January 2018 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.