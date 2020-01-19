Central Coast AirFest turns two

No terrible twos for this young airshow as the Central Coast Airfest at Santa Maria Municipal Airport (KSMX) in California marked its sophomore year.

In fact there were some big shoes to fill after the inaugural 2018 Central Coast Airfest was recognized by the International Council of Air Shows with a Pinnacle Platinum Award for “Best Small Civilian Air Show.” And fill those shoes they did, winning the award again in 2019.

Covering the show again this year, I was interested to see what changes may have been implemented. One new element was a plane pull to benefit Special Olympics of Northern Santa Barbara County. The plane pull brought participants together to see which team could pull a Russian MiG-21 fighter jet 12′ in the shortest time. The plane pull raised nearly $13,000 for the organization.

A pre-airshow plane pull, pitting teams against a supersonic 1965 Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21PF Fishbed.

First to perform was John Collver taking to the air with his SNJ-5 Texan for a tribute to veterans, followed by Eric Tucker’s power-off “dead stick” routine in the Method Seven Piper Cub. Bill Stein then really kicked up the energy in his Edge 540 known for having a very unique iridescent paint job. Vicky Benzing used her 1940 Boeing Stearman to transport the crowd back through time as she demonstrated some of the maneuvers cadet pilots were taught during wartime training.

Bill Stein makes an inverted pass in his Zivko Edge 540 which sports a custom iridescent paint job that changes color as the plane maneuvers.

Vicky Benzing goes inverted in her stock 1940 Boeing Stearman. Besides airshows, Vicky races at Reno and became the fastest woman to ever fly in the Reno National Air Races at nearly 469 mph.

Eric Tucker wows the Central Coast Airfest crowd as he executes a wingover in his 1941 Piper J3C Cub.

The U.S. Marine Corps brought two of its MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, using one to demonstrate the flight envelope of this vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft.

A USMC MV-22 Osprey tilt rotor makes a pass during the Central Coast Airfest.

Other active-duty participants included a U.S. Coast Guard HC-27 Spartan, a pair of U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornets and the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team.

Warbird fans enjoyed Jason Somes’ demonstration with the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) P-51 Mustang “Man O’ War,” especially the inverted passes. Jason would return later in the show to perform in his crimson MiG-17 Cold War veteran, complete with pyrotechics.

Jason Somes rolls inverted in the Commemorative Air Force P-51D Mustang. The original “Man O’ War” was flown by Lt. Col. Claiborne H. Kinnard of the 4th Fighter Group, with 25 aerial victories.

Jason Somes passes a pyro explosion in his Polish-built MiG-17F.

Pyrotechnics was another major addition to the Airfest this year. The folks from Firewalkers International put on not one, but two walls of fire during the day’s program, along with smaller pyro events.

The first wall of fire provided a fiery backdrop for a race between Rob Holland and a jet-powered truck “Hot Streak.”

Ignoring the Wall of Fire, Rob Holland races Hot Streak II, a twin jet powered 1957 Chevy pickup capable of 350 MPH.

The second wall of fire provided a dramatic finale for the loud and proud F-16 Fighting Falcon demonstration.

The folks of the Viper Demo Team are not fazed one bit by the pyro event behind their F-16CM Fighting Falcon.

Eric Tucker returned as his banjo-picking alter ego “Red Jethro” for a comedy routine which led to an accidental takeoff followed by a successful landing on the top of the Tucker’s Air Patrol rescue van.

Eric Tucker lifts off the van in his 1941 Piper Cub after successfully landing on it earlier in the show.

Airshow performer Rob Holland, flying his custom MXS-RH, then provided ample proof of why he is one of the most decorated aerobatic pilots in U.S. history. Rob and Bill Stein would team up later in the day for a dazzling team performance.

Nine-time U.S. National Aerobatic Champion Rob Holland in his MXS-RH flies a tight formation pass with Bill Stein and his Zivko Edge.

Sammy Mason rounded out the aerobatic lineup with a spin-filled routine in his Pitts Special.

Sammy Mason puts his Pitts S-1S Special through its paces.

An airshow element that seems to be gaining popularity are a water drop demonstrations with firefighting aircraft. Coulson Aviation brought one of its Fireliners, a Boeing 737 airliner heavily modified for firefighting duty.

A Coulson Fireliner, converted from a former Southwest Boeing 737-300 airliner, makes a demo drop. The Fireliner has a 4,000 gallon payload in two tanks to maintain aircraft CG during drops.

While the demonstration drop was with plain water, it quickly became obvious that the system had not been completely flushed out as a torrent of crimson liquid departed the jet, finally losing its color at show center as a fine mist wafted over the crowd.

A Heritage Flight wrapped up the day’s flying, pairing a F-16 Fighting Falcon with the P-38 Lightning from the Planes of Fame for an all-Lockheed flypast.

The Heritage Flight paired a F-16 Fighting Falcon with a P-38 Lightning.

During the war, Santa Maria Army Air Field, located at the site of the current airport, was home for hundreds of P-38 Lightning pilots undergoing final training before heading to their overseas combat assignments.

An interesting assortment of aircraft were arrayed on the tarmac for static displays bookended by a C-17 Globemaster III at one end and a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker at the other. The 99th Reconnaissance Squadron brought two of its all-black T-38 Talons, contrasting with a classic silver Douglas DC-3 airliner.

This Grumman F6F-5 Hellcat wears the markings of Commander David McCampbell, the U. S. Navy’s highest scoring ace in World War II with 34 victories (nine in one mission). “Minsi” was the nickname of a girl he knew.

Originally built as a C-53 Skytrooper, this warbird was converted to a DC-3 in 1955. Named “Spirit of Benovia” after the current owner, Benovia Winery.

This Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules came all the way from Texas to participate in the show. First flown in 1954, the Hercules family has enjoyed the longest continuous production run of any military aircraft in history.

This Bell UH-1H with the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Dept started life in 1965 with the U.S. Army before starting civilian life in 1999.

The sleek Arion Lightning LS-1 is available as a kit or as a production LSA, designed to hit the LSA max speed of 120 knots (138 mph).

This B-25J Mitchell was a hit among warbird fans. This aircraft had a starring role in the 1969 movie “Catch 22”.

The rear fuselage of a Vultee BT-13 Valiant was grafted to the front of a North American T-6 Texan to produce this replica Nakajima B3N Kate torpedo bomber for the movie Tora! Tora! Tora!.

A unique sight was this 1968 Cushion Flight-240 hovercraft in Thunderbird colors. With a top speed of 35mph, this hovercraft was actually flown by members of the team in 1969.

These Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornets (VFA-151 Vigilantes) are not intimidated by this display of subscale airpower.

Another USMC MV-22 Osprey tilt rotor tackles static display duties at the Central Coast Airfest.

A Beale AFB Boeing KC-135R Stratotanker shares static ramps space with a China Lake-based Sikorsky MH-60S Seahawk.

An AOPA booth featured an Arion Lightning LS-1 LSA, one of the few general aviation aircraft displayed at the Airfest. The U.S. Navy provided a Boeing T-45 Goshawk advanced trainer, piloted by local native Tom McKenna from nearby Arroyo Grande. The Air Force sent a Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules all the way from Texas to be part of the festivities.

This airshow is on the right track and racking up the awards to prove it — and West coast airshow fans seem to agree.

The 2020 Central Coast Airfest is Oct. 17-18.