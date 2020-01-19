Central Coast AirFest turns two

No terrible twos for this young airshow as the Central Coast Airfest at Santa Maria Municipal Airport (KSMX) in California marked its sophomore year.
In fact there were some big shoes to fill after the inaugural 2018 Central Coast Airfest was recognized by the International Council of Air Shows with a Pinnacle Platinum Award for “Best Small Civilian Air Show.” And fill those shoes they did, winning the award again in 2019.
Covering the show again this year, I was interested to see what changes may have been implemented. One new element was a plane pull to benefit Special Olympics of Northern Santa Barbara County. The plane pull brought participants together to see which team could pull a Russian MiG-21 fighter jet 12′ in the shortest time. The plane pull raised nearly $13,000 for the organization.
First to perform was John Collver taking to the air with his SNJ-5 Texan for a tribute to veterans, followed by Eric Tucker’s power-off “dead stick” routine in the Method Seven Piper Cub. Bill Stein then really kicked up the energy in his Edge 540 known for having a very unique iridescent paint job. Vicky Benzing used her 1940 Boeing Stearman to transport the crowd back through time as she demonstrated some of the maneuvers cadet pilots were taught during wartime training.
The U.S. Marine Corps brought two of its MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, using one to demonstrate the flight envelope of this vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft.
Other active-duty participants included a U.S. Coast Guard HC-27 Spartan, a pair of U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornets and the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team.
Warbird fans enjoyed Jason Somes’ demonstration with the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) P-51 Mustang “Man O’ War,” especially the inverted passes. Jason would return later in the show to perform in his crimson MiG-17 Cold War veteran, complete with pyrotechics.
Pyrotechnics was another major addition to the Airfest this year. The folks from Firewalkers International put on not one, but two walls of fire during the day’s program, along with smaller pyro events.
The first wall of fire provided a fiery backdrop for a race between Rob Holland and a jet-powered truck “Hot Streak.”
The second wall of fire provided a dramatic finale for the loud and proud F-16 Fighting Falcon demonstration.
Eric Tucker returned as his banjo-picking alter ego “Red Jethro” for a comedy routine which led to an accidental takeoff followed by a successful landing on the top of the Tucker’s Air Patrol rescue van.
Airshow performer Rob Holland, flying his custom MXS-RH, then provided ample proof of why he is one of the most decorated aerobatic pilots in U.S. history. Rob and Bill Stein would team up later in the day for a dazzling team performance.
Sammy Mason rounded out the aerobatic lineup with a spin-filled routine in his Pitts Special.
An airshow element that seems to be gaining popularity are a water drop demonstrations with firefighting aircraft. Coulson Aviation brought one of its Fireliners, a Boeing 737 airliner heavily modified for firefighting duty.
While the demonstration drop was with plain water, it quickly became obvious that the system had not been completely flushed out as a torrent of crimson liquid departed the jet, finally losing its color at show center as a fine mist wafted over the crowd.
A Heritage Flight wrapped up the day’s flying, pairing a F-16 Fighting Falcon with the P-38 Lightning from the Planes of Fame for an all-Lockheed flypast.
During the war, Santa Maria Army Air Field, located at the site of the current airport, was home for hundreds of P-38 Lightning pilots undergoing final training before heading to their overseas combat assignments.
An interesting assortment of aircraft were arrayed on the tarmac for static displays bookended by a C-17 Globemaster III at one end and a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker at the other. The 99th Reconnaissance Squadron brought two of its all-black T-38 Talons, contrasting with a classic silver Douglas DC-3 airliner.
An AOPA booth featured an Arion Lightning LS-1 LSA, one of the few general aviation aircraft displayed at the Airfest. The U.S. Navy provided a Boeing T-45 Goshawk advanced trainer, piloted by local native Tom McKenna from nearby Arroyo Grande. The Air Force sent a Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules all the way from Texas to be part of the festivities.
This airshow is on the right track and racking up the awards to prove it — and West coast airshow fans seem to agree.
The 2020 Central Coast Airfest is Oct. 17-18.
