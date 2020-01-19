Picture of the Day: A true warbird

CDR Michael Graves USN Ret. submitted the following photo and note: “A true warbird of World War II. This aircraft served with the USN and Marine Corps from 1943 to 1946 at MCAAS/NAS Mojave. She is just one of a handful of the 100 Navy HE/AE1s delivered to the US Navy from 1942-1942 that remain. She was a stop gap aircraft before helicopters came on line to evacuate injured personnel from the battle field.”





