Replacement airboxes for Cessna 180, 182 and 188 PMA’d

WELLINGTON, Kansas — Air Plains Services has gained Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) from the FAA to manufacture new replacement airboxes for a variety of Cessna 180, 182 and 188 aircraft.

The airbox is certified for use on Cessna 180s produced since 1960 (C through K), Cessna 182s produced from 1959 through 1986 (B through R), and Cessna 188s produced from 1966 through 1975 (through B).

The airbox is also eligible for installation on French built (REIMS F182) and Argentine built (DINFIA A182) 182s, according to company officials.

Air Plains has incorporated several improvements into the new PMA airboxes based on its experience repairing OEM airboxes, company officials noted. Improvements include:

A carburetor heat control arm made from a thickened, machined billet that reduces wear

Oil-impregnated bronze bushings replacing needle bearings, also reducing wear and eliminating the possibility of detached needles being ingested into the engine

Precision-ground, corrosion-resistant shaft to prevent accelerated wear due to corrosion

Adhesive bonded joints at select connections to distribute stress and reduce fatigue cracking.

Because of its location, airboxes are subject to engine vibration, which can lead to cracking and significant wear to moving components, company officials explained. Depending on the damage, the OEM airboxes can be repaired but eventually will need to be replaced.

In addition to the new PMA airboxes, Air Plains also offers standard, like-new, repaired airboxes for Cessna 172s, 180s, and 182s, usually in stock for immediate shipment, officials add.