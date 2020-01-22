Car hits Maule on taxiway

According to the pilot, during taxi at night, he turned off his anti-collision lights because they were “creating a disco effect.”

On the taxiway, and heading to his hangar at the airport in Boerne, Texas, he noticed an automobile that was converging on the same taxiway.

He expected the automobile to turn off the taxiway. When it didn’t turn, he increased the throttle and turned the lights on and off to get the driver’s attention.

However, the automobile and the airplane collided.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the forward right-side fuselage and the right wing.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The ground vehicle driver’s decision to drive on an active taxiway at night and failure to yield to taxiing aircraft, resulting in a collision with a taxiing aircraft.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA111

This January 2018 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.