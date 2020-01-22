Video: Keeping the neighbors happy

Smitty Smith, the force behind the Van’s Aircraft Builders website and YouTube channel, recently posted a video showing how they built a soundproofing box for the shop air compressor.
He notes at the beginning of the build for their aircraft, the noise from the compressor was so loud, the neighbors started to complain. That led to the soundproof box, which “really makes for happy neighbors and spouses,” Smitty says.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.